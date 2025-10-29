Travel agents lure Punjab women, youth abroad with false job promises; abuse reported

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old woman from Moga district in Punjab, who recently returned from Iraq with the intervention of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, revealed that around 20 to 25 women from the state are still trapped in Iraq. They were reportedly lured by a travel agent from Jagraon with promises of well-paying jobs.

Describing the horrifying abuse she faced, the woman said she was forced to work as a domestic servant after being promised a tailoring job. “The travel agent had promised a tailoring job, weekly holidays, and permission to use a mobile phone to contact my family, but the reality was completely different,” she said.

She alleged that her employer attempted to assault her, and when she resisted and recorded a video as evidence, she was brutally beaten at the instigation of the agent and his wife. “One day, they beat me until the stick broke,” she claimed.

She left for Iraq on January 8 last year and was forced to work as a domestic servant upon arrival. The continuous abuse and violence took a serious toll on her mental health, leaving her in deep depression for months.

Finally, on August 10 this year, she reached out to Seechewal, a noted environmentalist, via social media for help. He intervened, and she safely returned to Punjab on September 28. Even after returning, she remained in shock for an entire month and said she could never forget the horrific days she spent in Iraq. She alleged that the travel agent has created a network in rural areas, luring poor girls abroad with false promises of “good jobs.”