Travel agents lure Punjab women, youth abroad with false job promises; abuse reported

CHANDIGARH: A 29-year-old woman from Moga district in Punjab, who recently returned from Iraq with the intervention of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, revealed that around 20 to 25 women from the state are still trapped in Iraq. They were reportedly lured by a travel agent from Jagraon with promises of well-paying jobs.
Describing the horrifying abuse she faced, the woman said she was forced to work as a domestic servant after being promised a tailoring job. “The travel agent had promised a tailoring job, weekly holidays, and permission to use a mobile phone to contact my family, but the reality was completely different,” she said.
She alleged that her employer attempted to assault her, and when she resisted and recorded a video as evidence, she was brutally beaten at the instigation of the agent and his wife. “One day, they beat me until the stick broke,” she claimed.
She left for Iraq on January 8 last year and was forced to work as a domestic servant upon arrival. The continuous abuse and violence took a serious toll on her mental health, leaving her in deep depression for months.
Finally, on August 10 this year, she reached out to Seechewal, a noted environmentalist, via social media for help. He intervened, and she safely returned to Punjab on September 28. Even after returning, she remained in shock for an entire month and said she could never forget the horrific days she spent in Iraq. She alleged that the travel agent has created a network in rural areas, luring poor girls abroad with false promises of “good jobs.”
The woman visited Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday to thank Seechewal for his assistance. Seechewal described her as a symbol of courage and urged other trapped girls to gather the strength to raise their voices. He warned that such human trafficking networks have dangerously expanded across rural areas, pushing vulnerable girls into unimaginable suffering abroad.
Seechewal also appealed to the government to take immediate action against such rackets operating under the guise of foreign employment. “Every girl who has returned so far confirms that many others are still trapped abroad, indicating how widespread and organized this racket has become,” he said.
“This is not just the story of one girl,” Seechewal added, “but of all Indian daughters falling prey to the false promises of agents and suffering unimaginable abuse in Gulf countries.”
Meanwhile, a police official said they will approach the complainant to gather details about the unauthorized agent and take strict action against him.
In a related incident, seven youths from Ropar district, Punjab, who were stranded in Tajikistan after being duped by a travel agent promising high-paying jobs, have also returned and are seeking justice. Sources said the agents arranged their return flights after the parents of the stranded youth filed complaints with the Nangal police station but did not pursue them further once the agents agreed to cover their travel expenses.
Gurpreet Singh, one of the youths, said he had gone abroad to support his family, as his father and brother drive tippers locally. However, they were made to work like bonded laborers, not allowed to drive trucks, and did not receive any wages despite working for two months. “I want my money back,” he claimed.
The youths were forced to carry heavy loads over long distances in mountainous terrain and live in cramped metal containers, lacking adequate food and safety measures. They had left for Tajikistan on September 16 after paying Rs 1.5 lakh each to the travel agent, who promised them driver jobs, in addition to spending around 70–80 US dollars each as visa fees.