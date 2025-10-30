31 people remain missing in J&K's Chesoti after Aug 14 cloudburst

SRINAGAR: At least 31 persons still remain missing after August 14's devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Chesoti village.

The cloudburst in the village situated in the mountainous Kishtwar district had triggered flashfloods and mudslides. The floods swept away all buildings and vehicles along the Machail Yatra route.

The army and disaster response teams broke down boulders through controlled explosions and removed the debris to search for bodies.

Minister in-Charge Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department told the J&K Legislative Assembly that the bodies of 63 persons have been identified so far, while responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Sunil Sharma.

"Besides, five limbs were recovered during the search operation in the village and water body," the government revealed. Three more bodies were yet to be identified, the minister added.

The minister disclosed that a total of 19 houses were damaged in the Chesoti village due to the cloudburst. Of them, 16 houses were fully damaged, while three houses were partially damaged.