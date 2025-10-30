Aiming to implement ‘One Nation, One Police Uniform’ initiative soon, MHA seeks data from States

The responsibility of working out a single uniform for all police forces of the states and the UTs has been given to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), and the organisation is currently putting in efforts to standardise the attire under the new uniform national policy.

The BPR&D has been tasked with studying the material, colour, insignia and cost factors to recommend a single model of uniform that can be adopted nationwide, the officials said.

The officials indicated that while the Centre aims to maintain a standard design and fabric specification, individual states may retain their respective emblems and ranks, ensuring functional uniformity without compromising state identity.

The concept of a common police uniform was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Chintan Shivir of State Home Ministers held on October 27–28, 2022. Followingly, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2023 sought responses from all states and Union Territories.

The Prime Minister had then stated that the move aims to enhance public recognition of police personnel and improve the sense of institutional coherence across the country.

According to the officials, following a review and approval from the central authorities, the MHA will issue guidelines for phased implementation, including procurement standards and colour codes.

Once implemented, the scheme will usher in, for the first time in the history of Indian policing architecture, a single design specification, which will apply to all forces and will be away from the current state-specific variations in colour, fabric and insignia that have existed since Independence.