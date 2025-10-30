Allahabad HC acquits four in 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack case; slams police probe as ‘defective’

LUCKNOW: While reprimanding the prosecution and police administration for a defective investigation that struck at “the root of the Rampur CRPF camp terrorist attack case,” the Allahabad High Court acquitted four accused who were awarded capital punishment by the trial court in connection with the 2007 attack.

The High Court also absolved another accused, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, of the key charges. However, the division bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to the appellants under the Arms Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the appellants - Mohd Sharif, Sabauddin, Imran Shahjad, Mohd Farooq, and Jang Bahadur - for offences committed under the Arms Act.

The bench said, “The period of imprisonment undergone by the appellants will be adjusted towards the above sentence awarded to the appellants.”

As many as eight CRPF jawans died in the attack, while five others sustained grievous injuries. In 2019, the Rampur Sessions Court had sentenced Mohammad Sharif (47), Sabauddin (46), and two Pakistani nationals and alleged LeT operatives - Imran Shahzad (48) and Mohammad Farooq (47) - to death. It had sentenced the fifth accused, Jang Bahadur (58), to life imprisonment.

The Sessions Court had acquitted two others, Gulab Khan (41) and Mohammad Kausar (48), citing insufficient evidence. Police had claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested men.