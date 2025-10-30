West Bengal man dies by suicide day after ECI announced nationwide SIR; 'final note' mentions anxiety over NRC

A 57-year-old man died by suicide on Tuesday in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a day after the Election Commission announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

In his "final note," the man identified as Pradeep Kar blamed anxiety over the voter roll revisions and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for his decision.

According to police, Kar's body was found hanging in his room in the Agarpara apartment in Khardah on Tuesday morning.

A diary was found in the room, and one of its pages reportedly contained a suicide note in which Kar blamed the NRC for causing anxiety, which led him to take his life, PTI reported, citing police sources. The note contained Kar's name and address along with references to NRC.

The handwriting on the note, however, is now under forensic examination to verify its authenticity, according to police. The police have also not officially confirmed its contents.

Meanwhile, the sister-in-law of the deceased has filed a complaint alleging that Kar was "mentally disturbed" after the announcement of the voter list revision, which he reportedly linked to the NRC.