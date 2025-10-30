Bihar Assembly polls: A divided Mahua hears the flute

MAHUA: “Dekh dekh kon aa rahal hai helicopter se!” — the cry rippled across Harpur-Osti village in Vaishali district on Tuesday, as Tej Pratap Yadav’s helicopter descended upon a makeshift helipad. The scene blended celebration with nostalgia: villagers waving, women rushing forward, and young men snapping selfies — all proclaiming, “Lalu ji ke beta hai!”
For many in Mahua, Tej Pratap remains more the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav than the former MLA or health minister. Among women voters, he is remembered fondly. “Bahut achha hai, sabse milte hain,” said Sumitra Devi, praising his easy manner and his claim of building a hospital in the area.
Among the youth, he is “Teju Bhaiya,” the flute-playing, Krishna-like figure. Nirmal Kumar, a 20-year-old first-time voter, says: “Teju Bhaiya hai, bansuri bajata aur sach bolta hai (He plays the flute, speaks the truth too). He is thrilled that the candidate draws crowds like Krishna attracted cows.
Known for his bold and rustic way of speaking, Tej Pratap draws attention wherever he goes, much like his father once did. He claims victory is his, but beneath the emotional connection lies a difficult political path. Having fallen out with his brother Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD, Tej Pratap is contesting from his own outfit, Janshakti Dal, after returning from Hasanpur in Samastipur to reclaim Mahua. He faces a triangular contest — against RJD’s sitting MLA Dr Mukesh Kumar Raushan and LJP’s Sanjay Kumar Singh.
Observers say that despite Tej Pratap’s charisma and family legacy, the arithmetic isn’t kind. “This time, the people are also seeing the strength of the gatbandhan (alliance). The NDA candidate cannot be taken lightly, while RJD’s sitting MLA Dr Mukesh Raushan enjoys the strong backing of RJD cadres,” says Navneet Kumar, a local youth. Paswan and non-RJD, non-Muslim voters form a significant block, making the battle tighter than Tej Pratap’s confident tone suggests.
Most voters who spoke to this newspaper said that even though Tej Pratap is contesting on his own party’s ticket, people still like him because he is the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who once taught the OBCs and other marginalised groups about political power and representation.
Ironically, Tej Pratap filed his nomination carrying a picture of his grandmother, Marachiya Devi, perhaps a symbolic assertion of lineage and independence. Yet, his sharp remark — that he would campaign against his brother in Raghopur if Tejashwi comes to Mahua for the RJD — hints at the deep family fissures.
As Mahua prepares for a fierce triangular contest, the villagers’ cheers still echo the nostalgia of a different era. The familiar voice, tone, and rustic presence remind many of Lalu, but the old loyalties have splintered, and Teju Bhaiya lacks a dedicated vote base.
‘Draws crowds like father’
