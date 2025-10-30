Bihar Assembly polls: Raghopur’s new road, old loyalties

RAGHOPUR: Reaching Raghopur—the electoral fiefdom of RJD leader Lalu Prasad—no longer means risking one’s life to cross the Ganga River by boat.

The newly built six-lane bridge from Patna, inaugurated earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now connects the riverine constituency by road.

Vehicles run at 70–100 kmph along the stretch, replacing the slow ferries that once defined Raghopur’s isolation. From the bridge, one can see the green expanse of the diara and the wide river that still shapes its life.

“Much water has flown in the Ganga River since Raghopur was the least developed, at least in terms of road communication. Now, a new road takes us to Patna in just half an hour,” said Chandra Rai, an RJD supporter. “The same is with Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu’s son and political heir, who has changed from what his party once used to be. Still, he is known by his father’s name, especially among women voters, who play a key role in the elections.”

As the much-anticipated polling day draws closer, Raghopur’s new-found connectivity shapes its closely watched contest between Tejashwi Yadav and BJP’s candidate Satish Kumar Singh, who once defeated Rabri Devi. Once a feared, inaccessible region, Raghopur now buzzes with traffic and lively political debate.

Ask the residents what they feel about Tejashwi’s performance, and most of them will say something like, “Jo kia kia, wo Lalu ji ka beta hai aur hamra neta hai aur ye kafi hai” (Whatever he did, it is enough that he is Lalu ji’s son and our leader).