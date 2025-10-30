Congress leader sings Bangladesh national anthem at Assam meet; CM Himanta orders treason case

GUWAHATI: A Congress leader’s rendition of the Rabindra Sangeet “Amar Sonar Bangla, Ami Tomay Bhalobasi,” which is the national anthem of Bangladesh, has stoked a controversy in Assam which will go to elections in six months from now.

At a Seva Dal meeting of the Congress at Sribhumi in southern Assam’s Barak Valley two days ago, party’s local leader Bidhu Bhushan Das, said to be in his seventies, started his address by singing the song. Bengalis are in a large majority in Barak Valley which adjoins Bangladesh.

Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore penned the song in 1905 during the first partition of Bengal.

The BJP reacted sharply after a video of the Congress leader’s rendition of the song went viral.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The meeting of the Congress started with the singing of Bangladesh’s national anthem. We cannot accept it in Assam.”

He also said that he had instructed the Assam Police to file a case of treason against Congress members in Sribhumi district. “We will lodge an FIR and the police will take actions under appropriate sections of law,” he added.