Dehradun Diary | Dhami meets locals, jawans in Pithoragarh

In a bid to strengthen grassroots connection, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Munsyari and Milam village in Pithoragarh district. In Munsyari, Dhami interacted with ITBP jawans and locals over tea, gathering feedback on development schemes. A local badminton player requested an indoor badminton hall, which CM Dhami promptly announced. In Milam, he lauded ITBP jawans’ dedication and informed villagers about government initiatives on education, health, and employment. The CM’s outreach reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development in the region. Locals welcomed the initiatives.

Garhwal scientist joins ISRO’s Venus mission

Dr Alok Sagar Gautam, a scientist from the Himalayan Atmospheric and Space Physics Research Laboratory at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University, has secured a prestigious role in ISRO’s Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), or Shukrayaan-1. This marks a significant step for India in planetary science. Dr Gautam participated in a two-day national meeting, which began on Wednesday at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, to finalize the mission’s detailed study plan. The VOM aims to extensively study Venus’s surface, atmosphere, and solar interactions.