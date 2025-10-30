Dehradun Diary | Dhami meets locals, jawans in Pithoragarh

In a bid to strengthen grassroots connection, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Munsyari and Milam village in Pithoragarh district. In Munsyari, Dhami interacted with ITBP jawans and locals over tea, gathering feedback on development schemes. A local badminton player requested an indoor badminton hall, which CM Dhami promptly announced. In Milam, he lauded ITBP jawans’ dedication and informed villagers about government initiatives on education, health, and employment. The CM’s outreach reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development in the region. Locals welcomed the initiatives.
Garhwal scientist joins ISRO’s Venus mission
Dr Alok Sagar Gautam, a scientist from the Himalayan Atmospheric and Space Physics Research Laboratory at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University, has secured a prestigious role in ISRO’s Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), or Shukrayaan-1. This marks a significant step for India in planetary science. Dr Gautam participated in a two-day national meeting, which began on Wednesday at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, to finalize the mission’s detailed study plan. The VOM aims to extensively study Venus’s surface, atmosphere, and solar interactions.
On Welham’s founders’ day, legacy meets future
Welham Girls’ School celebrated its 68th Founders’ Day over two days, honouring founders Oliphant and Linnell while embracing modernity. Chief Guest Sonya Philip praised the focus on character through sports during the Annual Sports Meet. Former Ambassador Gaitri Issar Kumar addressed the main ceremony. Principal Vibha Kapoor inaugurated the ‘Echoes of Eternity’ heritage museum. Students presented deep interdisciplinary work under the theme ‘Neti Neti,’ complemented by spirited performances of the play ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ and the dance drama ‘Anhad Naad’, cementing Welham’s evolving legacy.
Narendra Sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com