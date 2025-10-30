Drunk teacher, brother booked for attempt to murder after hit-and-run in Gujarat’s Mahisagar

AHMEDABAD: A hit-and-run case has jolted Mahisagar district of Gujarat, where a drunk teacher and his brother rammed their car into a bike, leaving two people injured.

Police have booked the duo under attempt to murder (IPC Section 308) after a chilling video of the incident surfaced.

The late-night accident occurred near Bablia Chowkdi in Khanpur taluka, when 21-year-old Sunil Dineshbhai Machar and his 51-year-old father-in-law Dineshbhai Warjibhai Charel were returning home from work on their bike. A speeding car driven by teacher Manish Patel and accompanied by his brother Mehul Patel crashed into them from behind.

Sunilbhai was thrown off the road, while Dinesh got stuck on the car’s bonnet and was dragged for several metres before falling. Witnesses said the driver appeared to be drunk and driving recklessly.

Amid the chaos, a woman driving nearby recorded the scene and intervened to help stop the car. Her quick response became crucial evidence, helping police pin down the accused within hours.