Drunk teacher, brother booked for attempt to murder after hit-and-run in Gujarat’s Mahisagar

AHMEDABAD: A hit-and-run case has jolted Mahisagar district of Gujarat, where a drunk teacher and his brother rammed their car into a bike, leaving two people injured.
Police have booked the duo under attempt to murder (IPC Section 308) after a chilling video of the incident surfaced.
The late-night accident occurred near Bablia Chowkdi in Khanpur taluka, when 21-year-old Sunil Dineshbhai Machar and his 51-year-old father-in-law Dineshbhai Warjibhai Charel were returning home from work on their bike. A speeding car driven by teacher Manish Patel and accompanied by his brother Mehul Patel crashed into them from behind.
Sunilbhai was thrown off the road, while Dinesh got stuck on the car’s bonnet and was dragged for several metres before falling. Witnesses said the driver appeared to be drunk and driving recklessly.
Amid the chaos, a woman driving nearby recorded the scene and intervened to help stop the car. Her quick response became crucial evidence, helping police pin down the accused within hours.
DYSP Kamlesh Vasava confirmed that both Manish and Mehul were arrested at the spot. An FSL team and police convoy rushed to the site the next morning, collecting forensic samples and a liquor bottle found inside the vehicle.
The police have initiated strict action including recommending cancellation of the driver’s license and a departmental inquiry to the Education Department.
“Both accused will face full legal consequences for endangering lives under the influence of alcohol,” DYSP Vasava told local media.
While Sunilbhai was treated at Godhra Civil Hospital and later discharged, Dineshbhai sustained serious injuries. He was shifted from Lunawada Civil Hospital to SSG Civil Hospital, Vadodara, for advanced treatment.
Meanwhile, police are probing the source of the liquor, as possession of alcohol itself is illegal under Gujarat’s prohibition law.