DU sociology dept seminar on property rights cancelled

NEW DELHI: A scheduled seminar at the Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi, was cancelled following directions from the university administration. The seminar, part of the Department of Sociology’s long-running Friday Colloquium series, was titled “Land, Property and Democratic Rights” and was to discuss judicial interpretations of the Right to Property.

According to faculty members, the department received instructions from the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar to cancel the event and report compliance immediately. No formal reason for the cancellation was provided.

Taking to social media, the convener- Professor Nandini Sundar from DSE said, “Since I can no longer guarantee the intellectual integrity of the research colloquium and that it will not be cancelled arbitrarily at the last minute, I have resigned as convenor of the colloquium,” read the post.