FIR filed after Rohit Pawar shows creation of fake Aadhaar card in Trump's name

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar showed the preparation of a fake Aadhaar card in US President Donald Trump's name and its use to register bogus voters, officials said on Thursday.

Pawar, during a press conference on October 16, demonstrated how the fake Aadhaar cards were being prepared on a website and used to register bogus voters.

BJP's social media cell co-convener Dhananjay Wagaskar had watched this content on a YouTube channel, wherein allegations were also made against an office-bearer of his party.

Taking serious cognisance of it, Wagaskar filed a police complaint against the unidentified creator, owner and user of the website and others, a police official said.

The complainant claimed a fraudulent act was committed by the political leader that endangered social security by inciting anger and hatred among the public against an "autonomous institution in India" and his party (BJP), as per the FIR.