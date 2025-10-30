Four killed, over 20 injured as speeding pick-up van overturns on way to Adivasi rally in Ranchi

RANCHI: Four people were killed and more than 20 others injured when a speeding pick-up van overturned near the Bundu toll plaza on Thursday.

All the passengers were traveling from Biridih village under Arki Block to attend the Adivasi Janakrosh Rally at Tau Maidan in Bundu.

The pick-up was reportedly moving at high speed when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn. The vehicle was carrying women, men, and youth heading to participate in the rally.

According to eyewitnesses, the pick-up van was trying to overtake a bus when one of its front tires burst. Due to the high speed, the driver lost control, hit the bus, and the van overturned into a roadside ditch.

After receiving information, Bundu Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Om Prakash, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kisto Kumar Besra, and local police rushed to the spot. With the help of locals, the injured were rescued and transported by ambulance to the Bundu Sub-Divisional Hospital.