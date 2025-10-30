Government wants to turn soldiers into 'security guards' posted at colonies: Congress on Agniveers

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday targeted the BJP government saying its "patriotism and love for the Army" could be seen in how it has turned soldiers guarding the country's borders into "security guards" posted outside residential colonies.

The opposition party's criticism follows a Ministry of Home Affairs' communication asking states and Union territories to help with ex-Agniveers' smooth career progression by ensuring they get hired by private security firms after they complete their term with the armed forces.

"The government wants to turn the soldiers guarding the border into 'security guards' standing outside a colony," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

"This is their patriotism! This is their respect for the army!" The home ministry communication has been sent to all states and UTs.