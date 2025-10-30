India reiterates support for Afghan water projects, slams Pakistan for cross-border terrorism

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reiterated its readiness to assist Afghanistan in sustainable water management projects, including hydroelectric initiatives.

This move comes amid growing unease in Islamabad over the Taliban government’s plan to construct multiple dams on the Kunar River, a move that could severely impact Pakistan’s water and energy security.

“As you know, there is a history of cooperation, including the Salma Dam in Herat province,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing.

Sources, however, said that Kabul hasn’t formally sought India’s technical support for the new dam project.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Information announced that Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has directed the Ministry of Water and Energy to “begin construction on the Kunar River as fast as possible” and award contracts to local firms.

Deputy Minister Muhajer Farahi said the project underscores Afghanistan’s right to manage its natural resources for its people’s benefit — a stance the Taliban describes as “water sovereignty.”

The announcement also coincided with a surge in border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, including deadly clashes along the Durand Line earlier this month.