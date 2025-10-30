India rejects UN expert's allegation that Pahalagam attack impacted displaced persons from Myanmar

UNIED NATIONS: India has strongly rejected "baseless observations" made by a UN expert on Myanmar that refugees from the Southeast Asian nation were "under severe pressure" following the Pahalgam terror attack, with Delhi denouncing this "prejudiced and blinkered analysis.

"I express serious objection to the baseless and biased observations in the report regarding my country. I strongly denounce the biased approach adopted by the Special Rapporteur of the innocent civilian victims of the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam through a biased communal lens," Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia said on Tuesday.

Saikia delivered India's statement on the situation of human rights in Myanmar at the interactive dialogue in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

India strongly rejected the observations made by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, in his report on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the report by Andrews said that "following the April 2025 terrorist attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, refugees from Myanmar have been under severe pressure in India even though no individuals from Myanmar were involved in the attack."

"Refugees in India told the Special Rapporteur that they have been summoned, detained, interrogated, and threatened with deportation by Indian authorities in recent months," the report by the Special Rapporteur said.

Slamming this assertion, Saikia said the allegation that the Pahalagm terrorist attack "impacted displaced persons from Myanmar has absolutely no factual bearing."