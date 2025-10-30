Jharkhand HC seeks info on demand, availability of blood in State hospitals after children test positive for HIV

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday pulled up government officials after reports surfaced of children testing HIV positive following blood transfusions in a government hospital in West Singhbhum.

During the hearing, the court has directed officials to submit an affidavit providing details of blood donation camps held in both government and private hospitals.

The court also sought information on the current demand and availability of blood in state hospitals. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar strongly reprimanded state government officials, terming such incidents extremely serious, and directed the government to take immediate action to prevent their recurrence.

The court observed that such incidents reflect grave lapses in the state’s healthcare monitoring system and must be treated with utmost urgency.

During the hearing, Health Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh, the Project Director of the Jharkhand AIDS Control Society, and the State Drug Controller were also present in person before the court.