J&K L-G Sinha sacks two more government employees over alleged 'anti-national activities'

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated two more government employees by invoking Article 311 of constitution of India for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The terminated employees are Ghulam Hussain and Maajd Iqbal Dar, both teachers in the School Education Department.

In a similarly worded dismissal orders, it was stated that the Lieutenant Governor had considered the circumstances of each case and approved the dismissal of the two employees, .

The order stated that the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in both the cases.

The Lt Governor has dismissed both the government employees from service with immediate effect.

The sacking of the government employees by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has taken place despite the fact that the elected government has opposed sacking of the employees.

The Lt Governor has so far dismissed over 80 government employees in J&K for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the state.

After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories by the Centre on August 5, 2109, the J&K administration has gone tough against its employees in the Union Territory.