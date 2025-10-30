Labour policy: Congress slams govt for ‘undermining principles of Constitution’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of returning to the principles of Manusmriti by coming out with a draft Labour Force Policy, which claims that ‘Manusmriti’ embeds the moral basis of labour governance within India’s civilisational fabric.

Sharing the text of the new policy released earlier this month, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh wrote on X that the Modi government’s return to the Manusmriti principles is in keeping with the traditions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which had attacked the Constitution of India soon after it was adopted.

“The Modi government’s draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025 released earlier this month for public feedback explicitly claims that the Manusmriti embeds ‘the moral basis of labour governance within India’s civilisational fabric, centuries before the rise of modern labour law’,” Ramesh said in the post.