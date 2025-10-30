NHAI cuts toll collection costs by 44 per cent through contract reforms, tighter monitoring

NEW DELHI: The cost of toll collection at public funded toll plazas has reduced by Rs 2,062 crores, which is nearly 44 per cent in comparison to previous financial year’s (FY’s) charges.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) attributed this savings to various initiatives by the authority such as close monitoring of current contracts, deletion of provision for deemed extension of three months and timely bidding. The cost of toll collection was Rs 4,736 crore in 2023-24 and it came down to Rs 2,674 in 2024-25.

In FY 2023-24, total toll collected by the toll agencies amounted to Rs 27,417 crores, out of which about Rs 22,681 crores were remitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In FY 2024-25, the toll agencies collected a total of about Rs 28,823 crores and Rs 26,149 crores were remitted to the authority.

The ‘Cost of Toll Collection’ is the difference between the Toll Fee collected and the amount remitted to NHAI at public funded tolls.

“The savings in cost of toll collection had resulted primarily due to various initiatives taken by NHAI such as close monitoring of current contracts, deletion of provision for deemed extension of 3 months, timely bidding, ensuring the maximum contracts for one-year duration are awarded and Short-term contracts of three months are minimized,” said ministry officials.

In addition, measures were taken to drastically reduce short term three-month contracts, limiting only three premature termination requests during a financial year and restricting the same contractor in the bidding of toll plaza for which he has submitted the premature termination request, they added.