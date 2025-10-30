NIA seeks more details from US under MLAT to strengthen 26/11 case against Tahawwur Rana

NEW DELHI: After questioning 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana for several months, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought more information from the United States government in connection with the case through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) process, sources said.

Senior NIA officers said the MLAT request was routed recently through the Ministry of External Affairs to the US authorities. “The information was sought after getting fresh evidence in the ongoing probe and to strengthen the case against him,” the sources added.

The move comes after the federal agency filed the first supplementary chargesheet before the special court in Delhi against Rana in connection with the case wherein he conspired with David Coleman Headley and Pakistan-based terror outfits to carry out attacks in different parts of India.

The supplementary chargesheet, filed in July this year, pertains to the submission of documents regarding the extradition of accused Rana and additional evidence collected by the NIA.

Additionally, in compliance with the order dated June 6, 2025, issued by the court, the NIA has submitted a compliance report under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regarding the supply of documents related to the earlier chargesheet filed in 2011.

On April 9, the US extradited Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. The attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, and shocked the entire world.

It was after close collaboration with the FBI, the US Department of Justice (USDoJ), and other US intelligence agencies that the NIA managed to secure Rana’s extradition. He was first arrested in Chicago in 2009, months after the 26/11 attacks.