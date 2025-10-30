Pradhan slams Priyanka Gandhi over NEP remarks, says India doesn’t need dynasties’ nod to educate children

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday hit back at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi over her criticism of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) initiative, calling her remarks “a glaring display of ignorance and political opportunism.”

In a post on X, Pradhan said India “no longer needs the nod from old political dynasties to educate its children,” and accused Gandhi of distorting facts and disrespecting the collective wisdom of educators, academicians and citizens who shaped the reforms.

“For over 30 years, India waited for meaningful educational reforms that could prepare its youth for the challenges of the 21st century,” he said, noting that NEP 2020 was formulated under the guidance of the late Prof. K. Kasturirangan after an exhaustive and inclusive consultation process that involved lakhs of teachers, students and institutions nationwide.

The policy, he added, aims to modernise India’s education system with a focus on inclusion, equity, quality learning and global competitiveness, while remaining rooted in India’s civilisational ethos.