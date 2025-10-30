Pradhan slams Priyanka Gandhi over NEP remarks, says India doesn’t need dynasties’ nod to educate children

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday hit back at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi over her criticism of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) initiative, calling her remarks “a glaring display of ignorance and political opportunism.”
In a post on X, Pradhan said India “no longer needs the nod from old political dynasties to educate its children,” and accused Gandhi of distorting facts and disrespecting the collective wisdom of educators, academicians and citizens who shaped the reforms.
“For over 30 years, India waited for meaningful educational reforms that could prepare its youth for the challenges of the 21st century,” he said, noting that NEP 2020 was formulated under the guidance of the late Prof. K. Kasturirangan after an exhaustive and inclusive consultation process that involved lakhs of teachers, students and institutions nationwide.
The policy, he added, aims to modernise India’s education system with a focus on inclusion, equity, quality learning and global competitiveness, while remaining rooted in India’s civilisational ethos.
Pradhan described the PM SHRI schools as “living embodiments” of this vision, representing the future of Indian education with smart classrooms, Atal Tinkering and Innovation Labs, digital and experiential learning, libraries, eco-friendly campuses, vocational and skill hubs, and inclusive spaces for every child. “In essence, PM SHRI schools blend modernity with moral strength, technology with tradition, and innovation with inclusion,” he said.
“To oppose such visionary initiatives is not to critique policy; it is to stand against the very idea of an India that no longer needs approval from old political dynasties to educate its children,” the minister asserted. “Perhaps the discomfort stems from the fact that for decades, education was reduced to political rhetoric and neglect. Now that reforms are actually being implemented, it is convenient for some to feign outrage rather than acknowledge success.”
He added, “If empowering children with innovation, critical thinking, and pride in Bharat’s heritage is ‘ideological,’ then yes, the ideology is nation-building.”
Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi had criticised the NEP and PM SHRI, alleging that they were introduced “to brainwash children according to the BJP’s ideology.” Speaking about the Kerala government’s decision to accept both, she said she was “surprised” at the move, claiming the initiatives were “ideologically one-sided” and contained “factual inaccuracies” and “distorted historical data.”
“We are against it and we oppose it,” Gandhi said, adding that children should be taught with “a broad perspective” that includes diverse ideologies and worldviews.