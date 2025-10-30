Pune-based gangster Ghaywal is in London, confirms UK High Commission

PUNE: The British High Commission in India has confirmed that fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa, and also informed the UK authorities back home about the revocation of his passport, police said.

The Pune police had suspected that city-based Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, was in the United Kingdom.

Hence, they contacted the British High Commission seeking his detention and deportation.

The gangster is believed to have fled India by fraudulently obtaining a passport.

The Pune police have already issued a lookout notice for Ghaywal and sought a blue corner notice through Interpol.

"We have received a reply from the High Commission. They have confirmed that Ghaywal is in London and is currently on a visitor visa. They also confirmed that he is in London to see his son," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said on Wednesday.

"The High Commission has also told us in the mail that they have informed the department concerned in the UK that Ghaywal's passport has been revoked by Indian agencies," he added.