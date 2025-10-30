Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary: Statue of Unity to host grand national parade every year, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasized Sardar Patel’s monumental role in uniting India and shaping the nation after independence. He highlighted Patel’s leadership during the integration of 562 princely states, the Hyderabad and Junagadh operations, and securing Lakshadweep on 15 August 1947.

Shah, in a press briefing in Patna, Bihar, noted that the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, honors Patel’s legacy. Constructed in 57 months using 25,000 tonnes of iron from farmers’ tools, 1,700 tonnes of bronze, and 90,000 cubic meters of concrete, the 182-meter statue attracts over 15,000 daily visitors. Additional tourist attractions around the site further enhance its appeal.

To commemorate Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, a grand parade will be held annually on October 31 at Ekta Nagar, akin to the Republic Day parade. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the salute of the grand parade. The parade will include Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), state police forces, gallantry awardees, cultural performances, camel contingents, motorcycle stunts, tableaux, and an air show by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran team.

A nationwide Run for Unity and Unity Pledge will also be organized across schools, universities, district police stations, and all states and Union Territories. From November 1–15, Bharat Parv will celebrate India’s tribal culture, concluding with a showcase of folk arts, crafts, and music on November 15.

Shah emphasized that the parade and associated events aim to inspire youth, reaffirm national unity, and honor Sardar Patel’s lifelong dedication to the nation.