Sightings of 'shadowy figure' trigger panic among security guards in Bengal assembly

KOLKATA: An unusual scare has gripped the security personnel at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly after reports of a "shadowy figure" being seen on the premises at night, sources said.

Several guards have allegedly expressed reluctance to take up night duty following the incident.

According to the sources, night shifts were recently introduced as part of enhanced safety measures.

"However, some guards claimed to have seen the shadow of a young girl while on duty, leading to panic among the staff," a source said.

The matter has reportedly been brought to the notice of Speaker Biman Banerjee, who confirmed being informed about the guards' concerns.

"It's a vast building, and it's natural for people to feel anxious when only a few are on duty at night. It could be psychological pressure. Whether it's something supernatural, I cannot say," Banerjee said.

Officials at the Assembly said that while the latest fears have caused some unease, the authenticity of the reported sightings remains unverified.