Temple cleaned after PK offers prayers with Muslim nominee

The priests cleaned the temple with ‘panchgavya’ (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, cow urine, and cow dung) and Gangajal as soon as the JSP leaders left for election campaign in Benipatti assembly constituency. Shrawan Kumar, a priest, said that he was told by some residents that Prashant Kishor would offer prayers.

“I consented and provided the materials for the prayers. But Prashant Kishor did not turn up till 7.30 pm. As per traditional norms, the temple is shut for visitors after 8 pm. Later Prashant Kishor along with his party candidate visited the temple’s ‘garbh grih’ and offered prayers,” he said.

The priest said he later came to know that Kishor was accompanied by his Muslim candidate. The priests could not recognise the candidate as he was wearing traditional Mithila attire. Some residents also objected to a Muslim visiting the ‘garbh grih’.