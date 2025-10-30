Two killed as crane falls on truck at under-construction rail bridge in MP's Dhar

DHAR: Two persons were killed and some others feared trapped after a crane engaged in railway bridge construction overturned and fell onto a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Sagour town, located 48 km from the district headquarters, close to Pithampur industrial area, they said.

The railway bridge construction was underway and a crane involved in the work suddenly overturned and fell onto a passing pickup truck, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

Two persons in the truck were crushed to death, he said.

Some persons were also feared trapped under the crane, the official said.

After being alerted, officials of the district administration and police reached the spot.

Efforts were on to extricate the bodies trapped in the truck, the official added.