US grants six-month sanctions waiver to India for Chabahar port project in Iran: MEA

NEW DELHI: The United States has granted India a six-month waiver from sanctions on the strategically significant Chabahar Port project in Iran, the External Affairs Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The waiver, which came into effect on March 29, will allow India to continue operations and development activities at the port without facing punitive US measures.

“I can confirm that we have been granted exemption for six months on the American sanctions that were applicable on Chabahar,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said

Chabahar has been central to India’s vision of enhanced trade connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia. It serves as a gateway that bypasses Pakistan, ensuring access to landlocked regions through an alternative trade route.