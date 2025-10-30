'Yuvraajs of corruption': PM Modi targets Rahul, Tejashwi, calls RJD-Congress alliance 'like water and oil'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the RJD-Congress alliance, calling it “like water and oil”, alleging deep internal rifts between the Mahagathbandhan partners.
Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Modi claimed surveys showed the opposition alliance was headed for a humiliating defeat and accused it of making desperate and unrealistic promises.
"The biggest news in this election is not that abuses are being hurled at me. The biggest news is the infighting between Congress and the RJD. Both parties are pulling each other down despite being allies. The greed for power is the only thing that has brought them together," he alleged.
Modi also claimed that Congress and RJD leaders were insulting 'Chhathi Maiyya' to get votes in the Bihar elections, and the people of the state will not forgive them for centuries.
“The women who observe such a long fast without water... The women who stand in the Ganga Ji and offer arghya to Surya Dev. In the eyes of RJD-Congress, they are doing a drama. Will the mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult to Chhathi Maiya? I know that no person from Bihar can forget this insult to Chhathi Maiya...” he said.
The statement came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the PM had tried to enact a "drama" by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna at Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja.
The prime minister added that efforts were underway to secure a UNESCO heritage tag for the Chhath festival. "It is my first tour of Bihar after Chhath Puja, which is now famous world over. The festival stands not just for devotion but also for equality, a reason why my government is trying to get a UNESCO heritage tag for this festival," he said.
"But while this son of yours is busy ensuring that Chhath gets the honour that is its due, the Congress-RJD people are heaping scorn on the festival, calling it a drama, a nautanki," said Modi, without mentioning any leader by name.
Meanwhile, Modi targeted Rahul and Tejashwi Yadav, calling them "Yuvraajs of corruption" and alleging that the RJD and Congress had joined hands to grab power at any cost so they could loot Bihar.
Terming his opponents as "naamdar" (people with a pedigree), the PM said, "They cannot stomach the fact that a backward class leader, who used to sell tea, has attained such heights. They need to know I do not owe my achievements to their benediction but to the blessings of the people and the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar."
"In Bihar’s electoral battle, there is now a pair of Yuvraajs who consider themselves Yuvraajs. They have opened shops of false promises. One is the Yuvraaj of India’s most corrupt family, and the other is the Yuvraaj of Bihar’s most corrupt family. Both of them are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores of rupees... These two have been hurling abuses at Modi nonstop. But what else can we expect? Those who are 'Naamdaar' will obviously insult a 'Kkaamdar'. For these naamdaars, their meals don’t digest until they’ve cursed a kaamdar," Modi added.
Modi intensified his attack on the RJD, reviving his "jungle raj" charge and accusing the party of fostering lawlessness and corruption in Bihar. He said the RJD-Congress alliance could be identified by "five things — katta, kroorta, katuta, kushasan and corruption."
"RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? I will tell you about these five words — Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, and Corruption... Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down," he said.
Modi further claimed that nearly 35,000–40,000 kidnappings took place during the RJD’s rule.
"During the RJD’s rule, nearly 35–40 thousand kidnappings took place. Today’s youth can hardly imagine how terrifying that situation was. The crying and distressed parents made no difference to the RJD then, and even today, they have no concern for your happiness or sorrow," he said.
Alleging that RJD "goons" used to loot vehicle showrooms during its rule, Modi said, "During the jungle raj, even car dealerships and vehicle showrooms were forced to shut down, not because there was no business potential, but because RJD leaders, along with their gangs, would loot the showrooms, steal the vehicles, and terrorise the owners."
"Because of the misdeeds of RJD and Congress, lakhs of young people were left unemployed and forced to migrate in search of livelihood. When we recall those days of jungle raj, we realise how dangerous the situation truly was," the prime minister added.