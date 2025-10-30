'Yuvraajs of corruption': PM Modi targets Rahul, Tejashwi, calls RJD-Congress alliance 'like water and oil'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the RJD-Congress alliance, calling it “like water and oil”, alleging deep internal rifts between the Mahagathbandhan partners.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Modi claimed surveys showed the opposition alliance was headed for a humiliating defeat and accused it of making desperate and unrealistic promises.

"The biggest news in this election is not that abuses are being hurled at me. The biggest news is the infighting between Congress and the RJD. Both parties are pulling each other down despite being allies. The greed for power is the only thing that has brought them together," he alleged.

Modi also claimed that Congress and RJD leaders were insulting 'Chhathi Maiyya' to get votes in the Bihar elections, and the people of the state will not forgive them for centuries.

“The women who observe such a long fast without water... The women who stand in the Ganga Ji and offer arghya to Surya Dev. In the eyes of RJD-Congress, they are doing a drama. Will the mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult to Chhathi Maiya? I know that no person from Bihar can forget this insult to Chhathi Maiya...” he said.

The statement came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the PM had tried to enact a "drama" by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna at Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The prime minister added that efforts were underway to secure a UNESCO heritage tag for the Chhath festival. "It is my first tour of Bihar after Chhath Puja, which is now famous world over. The festival stands not just for devotion but also for equality, a reason why my government is trying to get a UNESCO heritage tag for this festival," he said.

"But while this son of yours is busy ensuring that Chhath gets the honour that is its due, the Congress-RJD people are heaping scorn on the festival, calling it a drama, a nautanki," said Modi, without mentioning any leader by name.