1,466 police personnel awarded ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the names of 1,466 personnel belonging to various Police organisations of the states and the Union territories (UTs), the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other Central Police Organisations (CPOs), who are being conferred with the ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ for the year 2025 marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vellabhbhai Patel.
The award has been instituted by the MHA for bestowing recognition for excellence and dedication in police service. The award is aimed at encouraging police personnel across the country to enhance their professional standards and boost their morale in doing public service.
The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak, established through an MHA notification dated February 1, 2024, honours outstanding contributions in four key areas - Special Operations, Investigation, Intelligence and Forensic Science.
“Initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the award serves as a mark of appreciation for exceptional work and commitment within the policing and security ecosystem,” the MHA said in an official statement.
The medal is conferred on members of the state and the UT Police forces, security organisations, intelligence wings/branches, the CAPFs, the CPOs and Forensic Science units at the Central, State and UT levels.
The award recognises excellence in operations, exceptional investigative service, intelligence work marked by courage and determination and meritorious contributions in forensic science by serving government scientists.
The awards are announced annually on October 31, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, who is considered to be the architect of national unity.