1,466 police personnel awarded ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the names of 1,466 personnel belonging to various Police organisations of the states and the Union territories (UTs), the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other Central Police Organisations (CPOs), who are being conferred with the ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ for the year 2025 marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vellabhbhai Patel.

The award has been instituted by the MHA for bestowing recognition for excellence and dedication in police service. The award is aimed at encouraging police personnel across the country to enhance their professional standards and boost their morale in doing public service.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak, established through an MHA notification dated February 1, 2024, honours outstanding contributions in four key areas - Special Operations, Investigation, Intelligence and Forensic Science.