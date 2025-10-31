48 Jharkhand migrant workers stranded in Tunisia for three months; seek government intervention

RANCHI: As many as 48 migrant workers from Jharkhand’s Giridih, Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts have allegedly been stranded in the African country of Tunisia for the past three months under extremely difficult conditions. Through a video message, these workers have sought help from the Indian government for their safe return to their homes.

In the video message, the workers informed that their salaries have been withheld for the last six months and that they are starving as they have no food to eat. They appealed to the Indian government for their speedy return and payment of their pending wages.

According to the migrant workers, they were told that they would be working as company employees, but after landing in Tunisia, they discovered that it was a contractual job.

Moreover, they were informed that they would have to work only eight hours a day, but were made to work for over 12 hours daily.