48 Jharkhand migrant workers stranded in Tunisia for three months; seek government intervention

RANCHI: As many as 48 migrant workers from Jharkhand’s Giridih, Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts have allegedly been stranded in the African country of Tunisia for the past three months under extremely difficult conditions. Through a video message, these workers have sought help from the Indian government for their safe return to their homes.
In the video message, the workers informed that their salaries have been withheld for the last six months and that they are starving as they have no food to eat. They appealed to the Indian government for their speedy return and payment of their pending wages.
According to the migrant workers, they were told that they would be working as company employees, but after landing in Tunisia, they discovered that it was a contractual job.
Moreover, they were informed that they would have to work only eight hours a day, but were made to work for over 12 hours daily.
“When we opposed, they started threatening that we will be put in jails and will never be able to return to our country,” said one of the migrant workers, Amardeep Choudhary. They alleged that they have been duped by Prem Power Constructions.
“Now, we want to return home somehow, but the company is not letting us go,” they said in the video message. They further alleged that they were not receiving proper payment for their work.
Social activist Sikandar Ali, who works for the cause of migrant labourers, has demanded immediate intervention from the central and state governments in this matter.
According to Sikandar Ali, the problem of migrant workers stranded abroad is not new, as many have fallen prey to fraudulent activities in the past. He also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe return and to focus on creating employment opportunities in the state so that workers do not have to migrate for livelihood.
Those stranded in Tunisia include nine workers from Vishnugarh in Hazaribagh, 14 from Bagodar, Sariya, Pirtand and Giridih blocks of Giridih district, and 15 from Chandrapura, Gomia and Petarwar areas of Bokaro.
Among these workers are Amardeep Choudhary, Nandlal Mahato, Ajay Kumar, Gurucharan Mahato, Lalu Karmali and Sunil Tudu.
Notably, a few months ago, several workers from Jharkhand were stranded in Niger, South Africa, some of whom reportedly remain unaccounted for.