631 non-residents buy over 386 kanals of land in J&K since Article 370 abrogation

SRINAGAR: Since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, a total of 631 non-residents have purchased over 386 kanals of land in Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed, the Minister in charge of the Revenue Department said that in the Jammu region alone, 378 non-residents bought 212 kanals, 13 marlas, and 128 square feet of land.

“In Kashmir, 253 non-residents have purchased 173 Kanals and 7 marlas of land in J&K. In total, 631 non-local residents purchased 386 kanals 128 sq ft at a consideration amount of Rs 129.97 crores,” the minister informed the house," the minister said.

The minister also revealed that in 2020, a non-resident purchased one kanal of land in Jammu and Kashmir for an amount of Rs 10.06 lakh.

According to data shared by the Revenue Minister, land purchases by non-residents in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a sharp rise since the abrogation of Article 370.

In 2021, 57 non-residents purchased 24 kanals, 15 marlas, and 69 sq ft of land worth Rs 5.48 crore. The following year, 127 outsiders bought 106 kanals, 10 marlas, and 136 sq ft for Rs 19.55 crore. In 2023, 119 non-residents acquired 54 kanals, 5 marlas, and 72 sq ft at a total value of Rs 25.33 crore.

The upward trend continued in 2024, with 169 non-residents purchasing 92 kanals, 17 marlas, and 77 sq ft for Rs 42.32 crore, while in 2025, 158 outsiders bought 106 kanals, 11 marlas, and 201 sq ft for Rs 37.17 crore.

Before the abrogation of Article 370, non-locals were barred from purchasing land in Jammu and Kashmir.