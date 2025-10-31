After Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces timeline for farm loan waiver, farmers withdraw protest

Farmers protesting for a farm loan waiver have withdrawn their agitation in Nagpur after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a timeline for its implementation.

Fadnavis, who was earlier reluctant to announce the farm loan waiver, said the state government is committed to it, adding that it will be done in the next eight months.

The CM said the state government has constituted a committee led by Pravin Pardeshi, retired IAS and chief executive of think tank MITRA, with the responsibility of preparing the detailed timeline and execution for the farm loan waiver in the state.

"The state government constituted a committee that will decide the norms for farm loan waiver, and based on that, the scheme will be executed in the state. Once the committee submits the report, within the next three months, it will be implemented. The committee will also suggest short and long-term measures to alleviate the hardship and address the financial distress in the agriculture sector,” Fadnavis said.