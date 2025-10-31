Akhilesh mocks Yogi with ChatGPT jibe; recalls RSS ban under Sardar Patel on Patel Jayanti

LUCKNOW: Launching a sharp attack on the BJP government, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused it of arrogance, corruption, and neglect of farmers and the poor.

Speaking to media persons, Yadav touched upon issues ranging from sugarcane prices and privatisation of mandis to the state’s law and order situation. He also took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, making a humorous reference to ChatGPT while discussing the RSS ban debate.

“Our Chief Minister is playing with children these days. He picks them up in his lap,” Akhilesh quipped. “In fact, he even asked ChatGPT whether the RSS should be banned,” he said in jest.

Yadav claimed that the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha were banned after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. “You can check on ChatGPT why Sardar Patel banned the RSS,” he said, adding, “Don’t blame me, this is what ChatGPT says.”

He alleged that the BJP’s original organisation was the RSS, and that the party had abandoned its promise to follow socialist and secular ideals. “When BJP was formed, they promised to follow socialist and secular ideology. Just as they lied then, they lie now,” Yadav remarked.

Akhilesh’s remarks came on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, observed to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister. He said that once his party comes to power, it would build a university in Patel’s name.