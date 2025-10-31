Appellate Tribunal upholds ED’s Rs 22 crore property attachment of Karti Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: The Appellate Tribunal has dismissed an appeal filed by Karti P. Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, challenging the attachment of properties worth over Rs 22 crore by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A two-member bench comprising Shri Balesh Kumar and Shri Rajesh Malhotra upheld the adjudicating authority’s decision dated 29 March 2019, which had confirmed the provisional attachment of Chidambaram’s properties.

The attached properties include a 50 per cent share in a premium residential property at 115-A, Block 172, Jor Bagh, New Delhi, worth ₹16.05 crore, and seven bank accounts with Indian Overseas Bank’s Nungambakkam branch in Chennai containing amounts ranging from ₹62.34 lakh to ₹93.51 lakh each.

The appeal centred on a technical legal question regarding the timing of the prosecution complaint filed by the ED. Chidambaram’s legal team argued that the enforcement agency violated Section 8(3)(a) of the PMLA by filing its prosecution complaint on 1 June 2020, 430 days after the confirmation order, thereby exceeding the statutory limit of 365 days.