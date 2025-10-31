Bihar Polls 2025: A high-decibel campaign and competing promises

Bihar is witnessing a high-decibel campaign ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. Key campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, are holding rallies across the state. Accusations and counter-accusations are being traded daily, leaving it to the people to separate fact from fiction in the fiery speeches delivered by these high-profile leaders.

The state goes to polls in two phases — on November 6 and 11.

Bihar, next only to Uttar Pradesh, has the largest migrant population in the country. Many migrants have begun returning home from different parts of the country to celebrate Chhath with their families. They are expected to stay on and cast their votes before heading back to their workplaces.

Bihar has turned into a battle of pride and prestige between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The high-stakes contest is not just about who forms the next government in Patna but also about who captures the political narrative of India’s Hindi heartland.

Tejashwi Yadav has been officially projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc, positioning him as the face of the alliance’s promise of generational change. The NDA, meanwhile, has reposed its faith in the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, projecting him as its candidate once again — even as sections of the Opposition have questioned his health and political agility in recent months.

Meanwhile, both rival fronts — the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc — have released their manifestos. As always, manifestos are promises on paper; it is for the people to judge whether the Nitish Kumar government has delivered on its commitments, or whether, as NDA leaders warn, the state would return to “Jungle Raj” if Tejashwi Yadav is elected to power.