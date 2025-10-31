BJP MP Ganesh Singh slaps crane driver after being struck mid-air at event in Satna, video goes viral

BHOPAL: Fifth-time sitting BJP MP Ganesh Singh lost his cool and slapped a crane operator after the hydraulic box in the crane boarded by Singh for garlanding the Dr BR Ambedkar statue, got stuck with a jerk mid-air.

The incident took place at a program marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Satna district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The video of the incident shot at Satna’s Semaria Chowk has gone viral all over social media platforms.

Importantly, the crane reportedly belonged to the Satna Municipal Corporation. Singh climbed into the crane’s hydraulic box to garland Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue. While he was coming down after garlanding the statue, the crane got stuck with a jolt, giving a tough time to the LS member.

The crane remained stuck mid-air for a short time, but on restarting, it moved unevenly, creating an imbalance and consequently annoying Singh.

A visibly annoyed Singh caught hold of the crane operator and slapped him – a scene which was recorded on a phone by some resident.

The crane operator who was slapped by the MP is reportedly a muster roll employee in the Satna Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress slammed the Satna MP over the incident.

“The incident has once again publicly exposed the arrogance of BJP leaders. Slapping of the Municipal Corporation worker by the conceited BJP MP not just exposes the arrogance of the BJP leader, but also proves that the BJP is no longer for the people; instead, it works for its own pride,” State Congress spokesperson Abhinav Baroliya said.