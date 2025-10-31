'Bullet meant for someone else': Jharkhand man’s last voice note to wife before death in Saudi Arabia

A 27-year-old man from Dudhpania village in the Dumri subdivision of Giridih district was shot dead in a crossfire between police and an extortion gang involved in illegal liquor trade in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, reports said.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Mahato. He sustained injuries during the encounter and was admitted to a hospital, where he later succumbed. His family was informed of his death on October 24.

According to reports, Mahato worked for Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company. On the day of the incident, he had gone to the work site to collect some materials when he was struck by a bullet fired by local police. In a final voice note to his wife, Mahato mentioned that he had been hit by a bullet meant for someone else.

“Before dying, he even sent a voice note in Kortha to his wife, saying he had been hit by a bullet meant for someone else and was pleading for help,” his brother-in-law, Ram Prasad Mahato, was quoted as saying.

Following the incident, local MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato wrote to the Indian Embassy and the Jharkhand Governor, demanding an impartial investigation into Vijay Kumar Mahato’s death.