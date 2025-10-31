Fading charm: Tourists give Naini lake a miss

NAINITAL: Despite the state government’s efforts to boost tourism under the ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (The Guest is God), the lake town of Nainital is failing to draw back its once-flourishing community of foreign visitors.

Once a premier destination known for its serene lake, stunning natural beauty, and tranquil atmosphere, Nainital is now grappling with a noticeable slump in international footfall. Just a few years ago, foreign tourists were a common sight strolling through the bustling markets of Mallital and Tallital, enjoying boat rides, or simply soaking in the lakeside vistas. Today, those same lanes seem to yearn for that.

“The number of foreign tourists has significantly dropped over the past few years,” noted one long-time hotelier. “Where every hotel used to host international guests during the peak season, bookings are now negligible.” Many international travelers, it appears, are opting for alternative destinations like Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, or locations in South India.

Furthermore, perennial issues within Nainital, such as crippling traffic jams, limited parking facilities, and overcrowding, are reportedly making the experience inconvenient for overseas visitors. Tourism experts stress the urgent need for the city to adopt a ‘Sustainable Tourism Model’ if it hopes to see global visitors return.