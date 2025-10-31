Government launches expanded digital Marine Fisheries Census 2025

The Department of Fisheries has initiated the fifth National Marine Fisheries Census (MFC) for 2025, expanding its mandate to collect additional data that was not previously included.

In addition to the regular information such as mapping marine fisheries resources like trawlers, nets, and industries, this year’s census will also gather data related to ornamental fish, seaweed collectors, and individuals involved in the value chain of marine fisheries. Importantly, the census will be fully digital and will utilise the VYAS app to provide real-time, geo-referenced data collection.

The ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) serves as the nodal agency, while the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) is the operational partner. Both have been appointed to conduct the MFC with a budget allocation of ₹16.2 crore.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, J. Jayasankar, Principal Scientist and Head of the Fishery Resources Assessment, Economics and Extension Division, said that the expanded mandate of the census has increased the duration of the survey.