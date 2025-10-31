Guwahati Diary | Zubeen’s death: Ruling BJP pushes for justice

As BJP-ruled Assam continues to grieve the untimely and mysterious death of music icon Zubeen Garg, the demand for a fair investigation grows louder. People are hitting the roads on a daily basis, demanding “Justice for Zubeen.” The protesters also include BJP workers. The BJP took out rallies at some places demanding justice for the singer, much to the chagrin of its critics and opposition parties. They asked the BJP to instead ensure that the case is investigated properly and a strong charge sheet is submitted in the court by the Special Investigation Team so that the guilty can be punished. All seven arrested in the case are now in judicial custody.

Pre-test of country’s first digital census in Assam

India’s first digital census will be carried out in Assam with a pilot project to be undertaken in selected areas of Dibrugarh, West Karbi Anglong and Hailakandi districts from November 10 to 30 in consultation with the state government. In Dibrugarh district, the exercise will cover three wards of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation. In West Karbi Anglong, it will be conducted in 23 villages while in Hailakandi, the exercise will take place in seven villages. Prior to the field operation, a pre-test of self-enumeration will be carried out from November 1 to 7, allowing residents to enumerate themselves digitally through a dedicated online portal.