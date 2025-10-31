Honouring the brave: NDRF remembers its 17 fallen heroes

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) held a Commemoration and Remembrance Day at the National Police Memorial, New Delhi, on Friday to honour its 17 martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister of State for Home Affairs, attended as Chief Guest, alongside martyrs’ families, senior National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers, students, and other dignitaries.

The event commenced with a Commemoration Parade, followed by soul-stirring band performances by the NDRF Band and various school bands.

In his welcome address, Piyush Anand, IPS, Director General, NDRF, extended heartfelt gratitude to the families of the martyrs. He recalled the supreme sacrifices made by NDRF rescuers during critical operations, including the 2013 Uttarakhand disaster, during which nine rescuers lost their lives. He reaffirmed NDRF’s unwavering commitment to serve the nation with the same dedication and bravery demonstrated by its fallen heroes.