In Bihar, Rahul says Modi ‘fears to counter’ Trump

NALANDA/SHEKHPURA(BIHAR) : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on PM Narendra Modi for the second straight day on Thursday, mocking him for lacking the courage to confront US President Donald Trump and for failing Bihar on multiple fronts.

Addressing packed rallies in Nalanda and Sheikhpura, Gandhi sought to galvanise the INDIA bloc’s campaign by claiming that Bihar was now synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure.

Gandhi said, “The US President has asserted several times that it was because of him that the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped after Operation Sindoor. But our Prime Minister does not have the courage to confront Trump and say he is lying.” He added, amid loud cheers, “He was supposed to visit the US, but he isn’t going because he’s scared of Trump.”