In Bihar, Rahul says Modi ‘fears to counter’ Trump

NALANDA/SHEKHPURA(BIHAR) : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on PM Narendra Modi for the second straight day on Thursday, mocking him for lacking the courage to confront US President Donald Trump and for failing Bihar on multiple fronts.
Addressing packed rallies in Nalanda and Sheikhpura, Gandhi sought to galvanise the INDIA bloc’s campaign by claiming that Bihar was now synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure.
Gandhi said, “The US President has asserted several times that it was because of him that the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped after Operation Sindoor. But our Prime Minister does not have the courage to confront Trump and say he is lying.” He added, amid loud cheers, “He was supposed to visit the US, but he isn’t going because he’s scared of Trump.”
Gandhi invoked the legacy of his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to contrast leadership styles. “If you want to understand what a PM should be like, look at Indira Gandhi in 1971 when she told the US President, ‘We are not afraid of you.’ She was a courageous leader,” he declared.
Turning his guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi said Shah’s claim that “there is no land in Bihar” was false. “Plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices,” he alleged, accusing the BJP of favouring its corporate allies. “But these corporates close to Modi cannot give jobs to Bihar’s youth,” he said.
Mocking Modi’s claims about cheap Internet data, Gandhi said, “The money from your reels goes into the pockets of one or two corporates.” He demanded that India replace “Made in China” tags with “Made in Bihar” tags.