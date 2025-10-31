India advances as global hub for renewable energy, battery storage through innovation and collaboration

NEW DELHI: In an effort to transition from being a leader in renewable energy to becoming a hub for battery storage and localised value chains, the government is promoting global collaboration, innovation, and investment to enhance India’s clean energy ecosystem.
Experts believe India stands at a pivotal point of innovation, economic viability, and environmental stewardship during the 18th edition of Renewable Energy India (REI) and the third edition of The Battery Show India Expo in Delhi-NCR.
“Having achieved sub-Rs 3 per unit tariffs without subsidies and meeting nearly 65% of Delhi Metro’s daytime energy demand, we have reached another historic milestone by delivering round-the-clock solar-plus-storage power at Rs 2.70 per unit (approximately 3 US cents),” said Manu Shrivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the New & Renewable Energy Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.
To ensure that renewable energy remains economically viable, robust storage technology with a local value chain is necessary.
“MP Government's recently launched 440 MW solar-plus-storage project in Morena exemplifies the government’s commitment to energy reliability and sustainability,” said Shrivastava.
Odisha, known for its abundant natural resources and pivotal role in India’s energy security, is now planning to position itself at the centre of renewable energy.
“We are prioritizing renewable energy adoption through initiatives like floating solar projects across our 225,000 square kilometres of water reservoirs and exploring pump storage opportunities,” stated Debashish Das, Head of the Renewable Energy Nodal Agency, Government of Odisha.
“Ambitious solar project aims to help the state transition from being the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases to achieving net-zero development,” reiterated Das.
Yogesh Mudras from Informa Markets highlighted India's rapid clean energy transition, with a target of 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. He noted that the Ministry of Power's funding for Battery Energy Storage Systems could attract substantial investments. Events like the Renewable Energy India Expo foster innovation and collaboration, showcasing India’s leadership in global clean energy.
Additionally, 46 companies from Germany showcased their technologies at the expo. Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India, highlighted the importance of their presence at the event, which is a result of a partnership between India and Germany established in 2022.
“Under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed in 2022 between our Prime Minister and the German Chancellor, Germany remains a steadfast partner in advancing renewable energy in India,” Ackermann stated.