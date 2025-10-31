India advances as global hub for renewable energy, battery storage through innovation and collaboration

NEW DELHI: In an effort to transition from being a leader in renewable energy to becoming a hub for battery storage and localised value chains, the government is promoting global collaboration, innovation, and investment to enhance India’s clean energy ecosystem.

Experts believe India stands at a pivotal point of innovation, economic viability, and environmental stewardship during the 18th edition of Renewable Energy India (REI) and the third edition of The Battery Show India Expo in Delhi-NCR.

“Having achieved sub-Rs 3 per unit tariffs without subsidies and meeting nearly 65% of Delhi Metro’s daytime energy demand, we have reached another historic milestone by delivering round-the-clock solar-plus-storage power at Rs 2.70 per unit (approximately 3 US cents),” said Manu Shrivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the New & Renewable Energy Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

To ensure that renewable energy remains economically viable, robust storage technology with a local value chain is necessary.

“MP Government's recently launched 440 MW solar-plus-storage project in Morena exemplifies the government’s commitment to energy reliability and sustainability,” said Shrivastava.

Odisha, known for its abundant natural resources and pivotal role in India’s energy security, is now planning to position itself at the centre of renewable energy.