India, US ink defence framework pact

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Friday signed a 10-year defence framework agreement, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing it as a “signal” of growing strategic convergence between the two nations.
The pact was concluded during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur between Singh and his American counterpart, Peter Hegseth.
The agreement comes amid efforts by both sides to repair ties that were strained following Washington’s imposition of 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods.
“We signed the 10-year ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence collaboration,” Singh said on X after talks with Hegseth.
The Defence Minister added that the pact will provide policy direction across the entire spectrum of the India-US defence relationship.
“It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will mark a new decade of partnership,” he said.
“Defence will remain a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region,” Singh added.
Hegseth said the agreement “advances our defence partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We are enhancing our coordination, information sharing, and technological cooperation. Our defence ties have never been stronger.”
Hegseth and Singh are in Kuala Lumpur to attend a meeting of a grouping comprising ASEAN member states and some of its dialogue partners.