India, US ink defence framework pact

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Friday signed a 10-year defence framework agreement, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing it as a “signal” of growing strategic convergence between the two nations.

The pact was concluded during a meeting in Kuala Lumpur between Singh and his American counterpart, Peter Hegseth.

The agreement comes amid efforts by both sides to repair ties that were strained following Washington’s imposition of 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods.

“We signed the 10-year ‘Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership’. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence collaboration,” Singh said on X after talks with Hegseth.