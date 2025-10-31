Jammu exceeds Kashmir in category certificate issuance in 2025

SRINAGAR: The Jammu government informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday that 1,55,072 category certificates were issued in the Jammu region in 2025, nearly 95,000 more than the 60,791 issued in Kashmir.

The government also revealed that currently the quantum of reservation across various categories in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is 50% (excluding 10% reserved for EWS) besides horizontal reservation.”

Responding to a question from People's Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone, the Minister in charge of Social Welfare said that between January 1 and September 30, 2025, a total of 2,15,863 category certificates were issued across Jammu and Kashmir under the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Actual Line of Control (ALC), and International Border and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories.

During the same period, 32,671 applications were rejected, including 25,354 from Jammu and 7,317 from Kashmir, the minister said.

On the question of whether the reservation structure in J&K violates the 50% ceiling set by the Supreme Court, the government clarified that the current quantum of reservation is 50% (excluding 10% for EWS), besides horizontal reservations.

"In order to examine various aspects related to the existing reservation structure in J&K, the Government has already constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee 10.12.2024, which, after due deliberations and consultations with concerned stakeholders, has submitted its report to the Council of Ministers, which shall be finalised in due course of time,” the minister informed the Assembly.

The reservation issue has become politically charged in J&K following the Centre’s decision to expand quotas and include more communities in reserved categories over the past five years.

The Lt Governor administration’s policy, introduced before last year’s Assembly polls, reduced the Open Merit quota to 30% and increased reserved category quotas to 70%, sparking widespread protests — particularly from the student community.

Meanwhile, ruling NC members and opposition parties, including the PDP, have demanded a rationalisation of the reservation policy, while the BJP has supported the current structure.