Mumbai hostage crisis: How a filmmaker’s staged protest spiralled into tragedy

A quiet Thursday afternoon in Mumbai’s Powai turned tense when screams and frantic gestures from a group of children inside a film studio alerted locals. Within minutes, police had sealed off the area. By evening, 17 children and two adults were rescued, and the man who had held them hostage was dead.

Rohit Arya, a 50-year-old filmmaker and social campaigner, was shot during a rescue operation inside R A Studio after he pointed an airgun at police officers trying to free the hostages. What had begun as a supposed audition for a web series ended as a three-hour standoff and a fatal confrontation.

A film shoot that never was

According to investigators, Arya had invited the children, aged 10 to 12, for what he claimed was an audition for a new show. His long-time videographer, Rohan Aher, said Arya had told his team they were shooting “a hostage situation involving children” without revealing that it would turn into a real one.

On Thursday, Arya locked the studio doors after the children arrived, poured flammable rubber solution on the floor, and set it alight. When Aher tried to stop him, Arya aimed an airgun at him and ordered him to leave. Aher escaped and alerted those outside. Within minutes, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot.

What police found inside revealed meticulous preparation. Arya had installed motion detection sensors on the doors and windows, turned all CCTVs in one direction, and locked every exit from inside. These measures made entry nearly impossible and allowed him to control the space completely.

Officers later discovered the sensors only when they entered through the bathroom window, the same route used to launch the rescue. “He had turned the studio into a trap,” an officer said. “Every move was calculated to delay entry.”

Police negotiators spoke to Arya for nearly two hours, urging him to release the hostages. Meanwhile, a team of three officers crawled through the bathroom passage after the fire brigade broke the glass window. When they entered the hall, Arya turned his airgun towards them and fired. Police returned fire in self-defence, striking him in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival.