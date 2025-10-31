NDA releases Bihar poll manifesto, promises one crore jobs, Rs 10 lakh aid for EBCs

The NDA promised to provide employment to one crore youth in the State if voted to power. It announced that Mega Skill Centres in every district would be upgraded into Global Skilling Centres to support the initiative.

If returned to power, NDA promised to attract investments worth Rs 50 lakh crore to boost industrial growth in the State.

Among the major announcements, the manifesto promises Rs 10 lakh assistance to members of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and the formation of a commission under a sitting Supreme Court judge to address their concerns.

The NDA said it would work to empower women by fostering “millionaire women entrepreneurs” through targeted financial and skill-based initiatives.

The manifesto further includes commitments to build seven expressways across Bihar and to introduce metro rail services in four additional cities besides Patna. It also proposes the creation of ten new industrial parks and a world-class medicity, along with medical colleges in each district.

On the education front, NDA would ensure free and quality education from kindergarten to postgraduate level and provide a one-time aid of Rs 2,000 to Scheduled Caste students pursuing higher education.

Agricultural exports would be doubled under the Made in Bihar initiative, with focused efforts to promote agri-based industries.

Gig workers and auto-rickshaw drivers would also receive financial assistance and upskilling opportunities.

Terming the manifesto a “people-centric roadmap,” the Deputy Chief Minister said the NDA’s vision was to make Bihar a hub of industry, education, and innovation while ensuring inclusive growth for all sections of society.