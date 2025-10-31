Nearly half of live-in registration requests denied in Uttarakhand's Haridwar under UCC

DEHRADUN: Just nine months after the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27 this year, Haridwar district has emerged as a leader in marriage registrations.
However, couples hoping the new law would ease their path to cohabitation have received a significant jolt, as nearly half of the applications for live-in relationship registrations have been denied.
Out of 40 applications submitted for live-in partnerships, 22 have been rejected, meaning these couples were denied official sanction to live together without formal marriage rites.
"Out of 40 couples who applied online for live-in registration on the UCC portal, only 12 were permitted to register and allowed to cohabit," confirmed Atul Pratap Singh, District Panchayat Raj Officer and Nodal Officer for UCC marriage registration.
"However, 22 applications were cancelled due to a lack of required documentation or outright ineligibility. The process for the remaining applications is ongoing."
Amidst the registration drive, the Gram Panchayat Gaziwali in the Bahadarabad block has set a remarkable precedent. Singh further announced, "Gaziwali has set a record. They have achieved 100 percent registration on the UCC portal for all 201 individuals married there after 26 March 2010."
District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and DPRO Atul Pratap Singh personally congratulated the Sarpanch Devendra Singh Negi, Gram Panchayat Development Officer Anuj Kumar, Anganwadi workers, and social workers for their cooperation in this effort.
The District Administration is now intensifying efforts to ensure comprehensive registration across the region. "We have instructed officials to expedite the process," the District Magistrate stated.
"By 9 November, at least five Gram Panchayats from every development block must ensure 100 percent registration. The goal is to complete registration for all eligible individuals across the entire district before 31 December."
To meet this deadline, instructions have been issued to set up dedicated registration camps in wards of all municipal bodies and Gram Panchayats using a roster system.
The overall registration figures under the UCC portal remain high in Haridwar. As of Friday, 27,633 marriages were registered by sub-registrars in municipal bodies, while 62,416 registrations were completed by sub-registrars in rural areas and Gram Panchayat Development Officers.
In total, over 90,000 marriages have been registered in the district since the law came into effect.