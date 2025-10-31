Nearly half of live-in registration requests denied in Uttarakhand's Haridwar under UCC

DEHRADUN: Just nine months after the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27 this year, Haridwar district has emerged as a leader in marriage registrations.

However, couples hoping the new law would ease their path to cohabitation have received a significant jolt, as nearly half of the applications for live-in relationship registrations have been denied.

Out of 40 applications submitted for live-in partnerships, 22 have been rejected, meaning these couples were denied official sanction to live together without formal marriage rites.

"Out of 40 couples who applied online for live-in registration on the UCC portal, only 12 were permitted to register and allowed to cohabit," confirmed Atul Pratap Singh, District Panchayat Raj Officer and Nodal Officer for UCC marriage registration.

"However, 22 applications were cancelled due to a lack of required documentation or outright ineligibility. The process for the remaining applications is ongoing."