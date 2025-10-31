No return of old pension scheme hinted

NEW DELHI: The Centre, while notifying the Terms of Reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), indicated that it did not intend to go back to unfunded and non-contributory pension.

It remained undeterred by the ongoing protest by a large section of central government employees who were recruited after 2004, demanding Old Pension Scheme (OPS) instead of the two later versions – the NPS and the UPS, which are contributory in nature.

A comparative review of the Terms of Reference for the 8th CPC and the 7th CPC reveals that the only one difference is that the government in the latest version, has inserted an element suggesting that the pay panel should also keep in view the impact of “unfunded cost of non-contributory pension scheme” while finalising its recommendations.

While finalising the Terms of Reference for the 7th CPC, led by Justice Ashok Kumar Mathur, the government had asked the pay panel to examine, review, evolve and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible regarding the principles that should govern the emoluments structure including salary, allowances and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind, having regard to rationalisation and simplification therein as well as the specialised needs of various departments, agencies and services, in respect to the six counts.